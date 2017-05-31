Police Surround Orlando Airport Gunman
A man with a gun sparked a major security alert at Florida’s Orlando International Airport on Tuesday.The airport said the man was spotted near the car rental area in Terminal A and the incident only posed “minimal impact to the operations.” All roads leading to the airport were shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Orlando Police later tweeted that the gunman had been taken into custody following a standoff with officers.This video from a passenger shows police officers taking cover inside the airport.