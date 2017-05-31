US Tests Anti-ICBM Interceptor Missile

An interceptor missile launched from California on Tuesday successfully shot down an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in a milestone first test for a new US missile defense system, according to the US Missile Defense Agency.The Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, to take out an ICBM missile which blasted off around 4,200 miles away from Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.The $40-billion GMD missile defense system could become a key tool in the US military’s arsenal as North Korea continues its research into ICBM technology.This video captures the launch of the interceptor from Vandenberg AFB.