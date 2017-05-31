Police Surround Orlando Airport After Sighting of Armed Man
Police rushed to Florida’s Orlando International Airport following reports of an armed man on May 30.The airport said the man was spotted near the car rental area in Terminal A and the incident only posed “minimal impact to the operations.” Orlando police later tweeted that the man had been contained.All roads leading to the airport were shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol.This video shows the huge police response to the security alert.