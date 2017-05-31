Regime Forces Control E. Damascus Neighborhoods After Last Rebel Evacuation

The last convoy of rebel fighters and their families left the besieged Barzeh neighborhood, east of Damascus, for Idlib, arriving at opposition-held areas in northern Syria on May 30.The last stage of the agreement between the Syrian government and rebels in Barzeh neighborhood was completed on Monday, which involved the evacuation of 1,012 people, including 455 rebels, who refused the settlement agreement, according to the Syrian State News Agency (SANA).The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Syrian government gained full control of east Damascus neighborhood after the last evacuation.This video was shared by a pro-opposition media organization and is described as showing locals and fighters arriving at Qalaat al-Madiq in Hama province.