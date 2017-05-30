Second Deadly Car Bomb Within Hours Hits Central Baghdad

Baghdad was rocked by twin deadly car bomb attacks in the space of a few hours early on May 30. Islamic State claimed responsibility for a blast just after midnight, in which at least 13 people were killed.A second blast on the morning of May 30 killed at least nine people and injured 36, local news said.This footage shows the scene in the wake of the second blast, near the Shuhada Bridge in central Baghdad.See Storyful report here on the earlier blast.