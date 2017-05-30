Cyclone Mora Topples Trees in Southeast Bangladesh

Strong winds whipped the fishing port of Cox’s Bazar as Cyclone Mora made landfall in southeast Bangladesh on May 30.At least 350,000 people had been evacuated ahead of the cyclone, which also hit the city of Chittagong. The storm caused damage at refugee camps set up for Rohingya Muslims, who fled from the Myanmar border just a few miles from Cox’s Bazar. Most of the temporary houses were flattened, Rohingya leader Shamsul Alan told Reuters.The cyclone will weaken as it heads towards India. It is expected to bring rains and winds to the northeastern part of Bangladesh and parts of India and Myanmar.