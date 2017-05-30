News

Convicted Paedophiles Face Travel Ban in 'World First' Crackdown on Child Sex Tourism

The Australian Government announced on May 30 it will be introducing a bill that will revoke convicted child sex offenders’ passports, marking a “world first” bid to prevent child sex tourism abroad.Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said that in 2016 almost 800 convicted child-sex offenders had travelled overseas. At least half of them were determined by authorities to be of medium-high risk of re-offending and failed to notify police of their travel intentions. Almost 40 per cent of the travellers were convicted of sex offences against children under the age of 13 and half of them travelled to south-east Asia where “local laws” do not protect children from foreign predators.
Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the proposed laws will apply to all child sex criminals on state and territory registers with reporting obligation, meaning about 20,000 people would be denied passports. He added that 2500 will be added to the register every year. Bishop said once they are removed from the register, they will be able to apply for a passport again and that any persons on the register for life, of which there are about 3200, will have an indefinite travel ban. In cases where there are legitimate reasons to travel or they have their passports cancelled while overseas, they can apply through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for an exemption or a temporary travel document respectively.
Herald Sun reported the passport ban for convicted child-sex offenders on the National Child Offender Registry will be mandatory and not subject to review. The laws were introduced by independent Senator Derryn Hinch of his eponymous Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party. Credit: Australian Parliament House via Storyful

