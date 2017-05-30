Portuguese Air Force Rescue 34 Migrants From Burning Boat

Portuguese Air Force crew rescued a group of 34 migrants who were left adrift in the Mediterranean Sea after their vessel suddenly burst into flames on Sunday, May 28.This footage shows the incident. The migrants can be seen sitting in their boat, which erupts into flames, causing them to jump into the surrounding water. Portuguese Air Force members drop a lifeboat and notified the Spanish Coast Guard for assistance. The cause of the explosion on the boat has not been immediately known.

The Air Force crew were assisting the Frontex European Border and Coast Guard Agency, according to a press release. Credit: Força Aérea Portuguesa via Storyful