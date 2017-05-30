Jason Momoa Performs Haka for UFC Fighter Mark Hunt at Queensland Gym

Aquaman star Jason Momoa took a break from filming on Queensland’s Gold Coast to pay a visit to UFC fighter Mark Hunt on Sunday, May 28.Momoa and other members of the UFC Auckland team performed a traditional Maori Haka in tribute to Hunt, who will appear on the title card at UFC Fight Night 110 in Auckland on June 11. Hunt and the team have been training at the Heartbreak Conditioning gym in Burleigh Heads. Credit: @nathanlovell_ & @heartbreakconditioning via Storyful