UN Warns of Hardships Faced by Thousands Fleeing Conflict in Mosul

As Iraqi forces closed in on the last enclaves of Mosul held by the Islamic State, the UN warned that the thousands of people fleeing the city daily were facing shortages of food, medicine and shelter.The International Organization for Migration said that a peak of more than 16,000 people transited through the official Hamam al-Alil screening camp, south of Mosul, on May 18. It said a total of more than 742,000 people had been displaced from Mosul since 2016.

This report by a local Mosul network shows the facility at Hamam al-Alil. In it, displaced people describe the hardships they face, including lack of food, water and medicine. Credit: YouTube/Al-Mawsleya via Storyful