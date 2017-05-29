Aurora Australis Trails Above Tasmanian Landscape

Tasmanians braved evening temperatures as low as 6 degress Celsius to watch and photograph the Southern Lights on May 28.This video shows the weather phenomenon spanning across the Tasmanian skies. Uploader Jase Batey said he shot almost a thousand images, which he then put into Moviemaker to create this timelapse.

The Aurora Australis is created when solar wind and magnetic fields are thrown into space by the sun, carrying particles that collide with the Earth’s magnetic field and produce energy releases known as auroras. Credit: Facebook/Jase Batey via Storyful