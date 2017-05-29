Cow Charges Florida Rescuers After Being Pulled From Drainage Hole

A cow rescued from a drainage hole in Florida decided to charge at its rescuers on Wednesday, May 24. The St. Lucie County Fire District posted video showing the rescue and the cow’s reaction once out of the hole.The Port St. Lucie Police Department requested assistance from firefighters to help get the cow out of the eight-foot hole, which was full of water. They used 2×4s of wood for leverage. Once out, the cow stood, unsteady at first, and then charged some of the firefighters standing nearby. Credit: St. Lucie County Fire District via Storyful