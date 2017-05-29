Police Star Issued to Disabled Cop Retiring From WA Police

A police officer who contracted a virus in the line of duty and became a quadriplegic was awarded the Police Star in an emotional ceremony at Western Australian Police Academy on Friday, May 26.Constable Ryan Marron became paralysed when he suffered Murray Valley encephalitis virus (MVEV) while serving in Kimberley in 2011. MVEV, endemic to northern Australia and Papua New Guinea, could cause permanent neurological disease or death in humans.

A decade on from his graduation, he received the first Police Star to be awarded by WA Police. The Police Star is a medal created to honour those who are injured or disabled in the line of duty.

In footage published by the police, Constable Marron was assisted in standing to receive the Police Star as the crowd reportedly gave him a standing ovation. Marron had settled for compensation earlier this year and retired from the police following Friday’s ceremony. Credit: Western Australia Police via Storyful