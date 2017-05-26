News

2Student receives &quot;most likely to become a terrorist&quot; award from teacher

FOX 26 News reporter Lindsey Henry

0324_1800_vic_market
1:23

Melbourne mayoral candidate to give traders greater voice in Queen Victoria Market
0324_1800_vic_bodyfound
0:17

Mystery surrounds discovery of woman's body at Melbourne home
0324_1800_vic_shooting
0:17

12-year-old boy shot during pig hunting trip
0324_1800_vic_blaze
0:20

Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned warehouse
0324_1800_vic_plane
1:34

Pilot has lucky escape after plane crash in Yarra Valley
0324_1800_nsw_hostage
2:45

French policeman who traded himself for a hostage has died
0324_1800_nsw_firefighting
1:57

South coast firefighting bodies come together in show of unity
0324_1800_nsw_policecars
0:49

Specialist police called in to investigate police car ramming

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids' deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'