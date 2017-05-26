News

Live from Taormina, Italy, where President Trump is meeting with G7 leaders

ABC News' Cecilia Vega and Jon Karl discuss President Trump's first G7 summit.

0324_1800_nsw_hostage
2:45

French policeman who traded himself for a hostage has died
0324_1800_nsw_firefighting
1:57

South coast firefighting bodies come together in show of unity
0324_1800_nsw_policecars
0:49

Specialist police called in to investigate police car ramming
0324_1800_nsw_boattragedy
2:03

13-year-old girl dies in boat tragedy
0324_1800_nsw_strike
1:20

Rail workers agree to pay deal
Emergency alert issued for Cyclone Nora as it intensifies to category 4
0:11

Emergency alert issued for Cyclone Nora as it intensifies to category 4
Pilot survives plane crash in Victoria
0:19

Pilot survives plane crash in Victoria
Robotic T-Rex bursts into flames at theme park
0:21

Robotic T-Rex bursts into flames at theme park

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'