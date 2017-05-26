Donald Rumsfeld wants to put an end to Putin’s aggression

During a conversation with Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga, former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld talked about President Trump’s refusal on Thursday to affirm Article 5 of the NATO treaty. “I’m hopeful that Secretary James Mattis or Rex Tillerson will, for example, make a trip to the Republic of Georgia soon,” Rumsfeld said. “I think just their physical presence there, letting the world know that the United States understands the fact that we don’t want to create an environment that’s hospitable for Mr. Putin to continue to be aggressive.”