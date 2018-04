Kate Middleton’s little sister, Pippa, is tying the knot! Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter spoke with Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga about some of the details of the joyous occasion and a party that’s fit for almost-royalty. They also talked about Prince Harry and his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle, and whether there are wedding bells in the near future for the two of them.