At least 1 dead after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square

ABC News' Gio Benitez and Charli James report from the scene in Times Square.

1:45

Health insurance premium increases putting more pressure on families
1:38

Passengers left stranded on observation wheel
1:07

Professional skydivers in hospital after mid-air crash
1:28

Part of a suburb in Bendigo is in lockdown after chemical leak
1:44

Aussies spend Easter Sunday celebrating with family
0:26

Howard government minister Jocelyn Newman dies
1:20

Two houses destroyed in a fierce fire
3:18

Family celebrating ‘Easter miracle’ after lost three-year-old found

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'