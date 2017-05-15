Powerful new film provides first-hand accounts from Syrian detainees and shocking photos smuggled out of Syria

A powerful new film, “Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad,” gives harrowing accounts from Syrian detainees and shows shocking photos smuggled out of Syria by a former regime photographer with the code name “Caesar.” Earlier this year, Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff interviewed Syrian President Bashar Assad and confronted him about those very photos. Isikoff sat down with the film’s director, Sara Afshar; the film’s producer, Nicola Cutcher; and former U.S. Ambassador for Global Justice Stephen Rapp to talk about the film and the photos in building a case against Assad. Warning: the interview contains graphic images and torture accounts.