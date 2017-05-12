Acting FBI director contradicts White House’s claim about Comey’s support within bureau
During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday, acting FBI director Andrew McCabe said that ousted director James Comey enjoyed widespread support among the bureau’s rank-and-file members — directly contradicting a White House claim to justify his firing. When asked about the Trump administration’s assertion that Comey had lost the confidence of FBI staff, Andrew McCabe said, “No sir, that is not accurate.”