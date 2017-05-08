Emmanuel Macron wins France’s presidential election

Centrist independent candidate Emmanuel Macron won a decisive victory in France’s most-watched presidential elections in recent years. He beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who called Macron to congratulate him on his victory. The result is widely seen as a blow to the populist wave that has been rising around the world. It's also a win for former President Barack Obama, who endorsed Macron before the runoff election. President Trump had spoken favorably of Le Pen, though he did not issue an explicit endorsement. After Macron's victory, he tweeted his congratulations.