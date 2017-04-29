News

Fast-food employee really unimpressed with armed robber

A fast-food worker in the US kept remarkably cool when an thief put a gun and his face and told him to hand over the cash in the till.

Tuker Murray was working the Wednesday night shift at a Jimmy John's restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, when a man came in to rob the joint.

"I just looked at it then looked back at him, he told me to open the drawer quietly, he whispered it to me," Murray told the BBC.

Murray barely reacted.

"I still just stared at him. Then he put it in my face, and told me to open the (expletive deleted) drawer," he said.

Even with the gun in his face, the cashier still barely registered the armed robber.

"I didn't want to give it to him, but my manager was behind me and was like, 'We'll give it to you, we'll give it to you,'" he recalled.

"I gave it all to him, and there was a dollar still sitting on there, and he said give me all of it!

"I picked up the till and tried to give it to him. I was actually surprised that the detective told me today that he did a whole bunch of robberies, because it was amateur hour," Murray said.

By Friday the Kansas City Police tweeted an arrest was made, with suspect Terry K Rayford now facing up to 10 years in prison.

Source: Kansas City Police

