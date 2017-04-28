Congressman Elijah Cummings releases new documents in General Flynn investigation
On Thursday, April 27th, Congressman Elijah Cummings announced that he is releasing three documents related to Congress' investigation of General Michael Flynn, President Trump's short lived National Security Advisor. Cummings said the documents show that Flynn was warned by the Defense Department that he could not accept payments from foreign sources without permission, and that Flynn subsequently did not seek permission before accepting payments for a trip to Russia.