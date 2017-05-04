106-Year-Old Cook Is World’s Oldest YouTuber

A 106-YEAR-OLD cook has become a YouTube sensation after her great grandson posts videos of her traditional dishes. Great grandmother Mastanamma has just celebrated her 106th birthday - making her one of the oldest YouTubers. Mastanamma - or Granny as she is lovingly known - has gained over 200,000 subscribers on her channel Country Foods thanks to great grandson Laxman for showing off her culinary skills. Videographer / director: Chandra Sena Producer: Shatadi Chakrabarti, Ruby Coote Editor: Joshua Douglas