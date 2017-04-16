Racing minister calls for 'barbaric' jumps racing ban

South Australia's racing minister Leon Bignell has renewed his call for a ban on jumps racing, following the death of a horse at Oakbank on Saturday.

Five year old gelding Wheeler Fortune had to be put down after a sickening fall in front of thousands of spectactors.

"It's nothing short of disgusting," M Bignell said.

"It's just awful, it's barbaric and it doesn't belong in the 21st century."

Thoroughbred Racing SA has not responded to the minister's comments.

Protestors will be keeping close eyes on two more jumps races at Oakbank on Monday.