News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

WA News break - April 13

All the latest WA news headlines.

Latest

Family shocked to find alligator in their backyard pool
0:21

Family shocked to find alligator in their backyard pool
0401_1800_ADL-Rescue
0:17

Rescue crews spent more than six hours rescuing trapped boy
0401_1800_ADL-Arson
1:25

Police hunting arsonists who torched a home in Adelaide
0401_1800_ADL-CCTV
1:49

Security cameras capture the moment couple attacked
0401_1800_SYD-AprilFools
1:44

April Fool’s Day pranks from around the world
0401_1800_BRI-QueenslandCrash
2:01

Man, 72, dies in crash in Queensland
0401_1800_MEL-Dogs
2:12

Cancer doctor teams up with vet to provide surgery to dogs
0401_1800_BRI-Cop
0:27

Police officer seriously injured in hit and run

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'