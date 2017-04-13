News

Preview of New Jersey congressman's town hall event

ABC News' Josh Haskell reports from Rep. Leonard Lance's town hall in Flanders, New Jersey.

Latest

0324_1800_sa_stolencar
0:17

Man on the run after chase in stolen car
0324_1800_sa_arson
0:16

Police hunting arsonists over car torching
0324_1800_sa_election
0:21

Vote counting continues in the knife edge seat of Mawson
0324_1800_sa_fight
0:18

Man suffers facial injuries in drunken fight
0324_1800_sa_teensave
1:18

Teenager saves his family from ferocious house fire
0324_1800_vic_market
1:23

Melbourne mayoral candidate to give traders greater voice in Queen Victoria Market
0324_1800_vic_bodyfound
0:17

Mystery surrounds discovery of woman's body at Melbourne home
0324_1800_vic_shooting
0:17

12-year-old boy shot during pig hunting trip

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'