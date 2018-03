White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the feud between President Trump’s top advisers, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, during an event at the Newseum on Wednesday. Spicer said, "I think a lot of it is overblown, what you see in the media” and added, “He gets a lot of opinions and ideas and policy shifts that help guide his ultimate decision-making. That's a very healthy thing.”