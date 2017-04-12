News

AFL fan behind racist Facebook rant wants to apologise to Eddie Betts

The AFL fan behind a series of racial slurs aimed at Crows star Eddie Betts said she wants to issue an apology.

Maxine Spratt told 7 News that she had received death threats after labelling Betts as an ape after her beloved Port Adelaide lost to the Crows in Showdown 42 on Saturday night.

Now the 31-year-old wants to apologise and say sorry to Betts in person.

The mother now says she deeply regrets her comments and she "shouldn't have put it (abusive comments) on there".

Crows skipper Taylor Walker said he and Betts had been left shattered by the comments.

Ms Spratt's abusive rants were one of four racist incidents that marred the packed Showdown at Adelaide Oval.

