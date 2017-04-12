Now I Get It: Why is Russia involved in Syria in the first place?

A chemical weapons attack, cruise missile strikes and dirty tricks in American politics have put a deep freeze on any talk of warmer U.S.-Russia relations. Harrowing images from the chemical attack in Syria have sparked international outrage. Now U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling on Russia, one of Syria’s greatest allies, to hold Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable. Yahoo Global News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga looks at why Russia continues to support Syria.