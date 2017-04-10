News

Suicide bombings hit two Christian churches in Egypt

At least 44 killed and over 125 injured in both alleged ISIS attacks in Alexandria and Tanta.

Latest

1:51

US could launch military action against Syria in the coming hours
1:54

Barnaby Joyce gives ultimatum to Malcolm Turnbull
0:16

Man killed when ute was crushed between two trucks
1:39

Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
2:02

Woman who pretended to have cancer to fleece money jailed
1:44

Police officers in induced comas after saving man’s life
1:25

Man arrested after allegedly driving van erratically in Melbourne
0:22

Chaos as car attempts to leave highway after driving past the exit

Featured

3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'