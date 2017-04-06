Heartache for mum, two children who drowned in river

The loved ones of Stephanie King, who drowned in the Tweed River on Monday, have spoken of their heartache.

Ms King was on her way home when her vehicle plunged into the river, which was swollen due to flooding, on Monday.

The 43-year-old and two of her children died.

Her 8-year-old daughter managed to unclip her seatbelt and swim to safety.

Her brother Jonathan King said her children had always come first for the mother.

Mr King said she was very loved by everyone around her.

"You can't ask for much more, we just loved her so much and miss her," Mr King said.

NSW Police claimed the road was closed but have now backed away from that comment.