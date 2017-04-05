News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Restraint laws putting children at risk: experts

Medical experts are warning existing laws surrounding some child restraints are putting youngsters at risk.

They're concerned children are being moved out of booster seats before they're big enough, putting them in danger of serious injury and even death.

In NSW it's legal for seven-year-olds to move from a booster seat to an adult seat belt.

Trauma doctors said children are at significant risk if they are moved out of booster seats before they are 145 centimetres tall, which is a height most children reach at 10 or 12.

Trauma specialist Dr Warwick Teague said: "The sash part of the seat belt will rise up across the neck and that produces potentially life threatening injuries to the spine, the ligaments around the spine and the major blood vessels".

In the past year more than 4,500 drivers were fined for failing to correctly buckle up children.

Dimitra Vlahomitros, of the NRMA, said parents need to be vigilant because sometimes the less severe crashes can cause can cause more injuries.

"It's really important even if you're doing really short trips your kid is really buckled up correctly," Ms Vlahomitros said.

The importance of the restraints is something Ursula Garcia knows too well.

She was behind the wheel when her car flipped and said if her son Wade had not been in the seat he wouldn't have survived.

Luckily he was in the correct seat for his height and weight.

Latest

'Scared' dog takes off after serious car accident
0:28

'Scared' dog takes off after serious car accident
Prince Charles' response to radio station's 'crap question'
0:33

Prince Charles' response to radio station's 'crap question'
Bus driver braids little girl's hair each morning after she lost her own mum
0:25

Bus driver braids little girl's hair each morning after she lost her own mum
Indonesian villagers shocked after discovering fish with human-like teeth
0:48

Indonesian villagers shocked after discovering fish with human-like teeth
0405_0500_nat_facebook
0:28

Facebook estimates 87 million accounts affected in data mining-scandal
0405_0500_nat_commonwealthgamestransport
0:33

Commonwealth Games transport woes
0405_0500_nat_protests
0:24

Three arrested in Commonwealth Games protest
0405_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:31

News Break - April 5

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym