WATCH: Dramatic vision shows car driving on wrong side of road

Seven News has obtained dramatic video of a police pursuit in Perth's north.

Cars were forced off the road as the dangerous driver sped towards oncoming traffic.

The footage shows a white commodore speeding up the wrong side of Hepburn Avenue, while being closely shadowed by police.

The driver appears determined to get away, even crashing through cars.

He even manages to swerve around an unmarked police car, before crossing onto the other side of the road, straight into oncoming traffic.

The chase was aborted when it was deemed to dangerous for the police to continue.

Police are still hunting the person behind the wheel.