4 people killed in powerful US storm

A powerful storm system has swept across southern states in the US, killing four people

Latest

0:16

Man killed when ute was crushed between two trucks
1:39

Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
2:02

Woman who pretended to have cancer to fleece money jailed
1:44

Police officers in induced comas after saving man’s life
1:25

Man arrested after allegedly driving van erratically in Melbourne
Chaos as car attempts to leave highway after driving past the exit
0:22

0:49

Northern Ireland boxer banned
0:19

P-plater caught driving and eating charged

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'