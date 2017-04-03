News

Shark bites part of man’s kayak in close call

A man has come within centimetres of the jaws of a shark when part of his kayak was bitten off.

The Sunshine Coast man was paddling towards Mud Island with a group of nine people when his kayak was attacked and began to sink about 8 kilometres east of Woody Point.

Water Police responded to the man's Triple 0 call and were able find with the help of commercial aircraft about to land at Brisbane Airport.

When he was rescued his 6.5 metre kayak was also recovered from the water, sporting a large hole from where the shark had bitten into it.

The 39-year-old man, man from Maroochydore, was returned to his vehicle at Bulimba Point uninjured although quite shaken and glad to be out of the water.

Sergeant Gordon Thiry from Brisbane Water Police said it was very fortunate they were able to find the man in time.

"We would encourage anyone heading out on the water to always wear a life jacket, carry an EPIRB and make sure you let someone else know where you're travelling to and how long it will take," he said.

