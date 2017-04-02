Dramatic video captures share house balcony collapse

Dramatic video has captured the moment a balcony collapsed during a party at a St Lucia share house.

The vision shows the moment the Brisbane party descends into panic.

The rear balcony collapsed, with up to 20 people on it.

Nine people were taken to hospital and authorities said they are lucky their injuries aren't more serious.

Witness, Lachlan Milroy told 7News, "Just a mess. Just a mess. Just people everywhere ... It was just a bit scary."

Witnesses said thankfully no-one was standing under the balcony.

An investigation into what caused the incident is now underway.