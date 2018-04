The disgraced former deputy mayor has lost a battle in court, against his cleaner.

He had refused to pay a bill for getting his marble stairs polished

A ruling today will force Mehajer to cough up $25,500 plus interest.

He's got 2 weeks to appeal.

Mehajer first rose to infamy when he shut down a Lidcombe street for his flamboyant wedding.

He has since been embroiled in several council controversies and numerous court cases.