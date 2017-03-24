Now I Get It: President Trump’s former campaign chairman’s ties to Russia
President Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is back in the headlines after a new report revealed that he had a plan to benefit the Russian government more than a decade ago. The Associated Press learned that Manafort secretly worked for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to advance the interests of the Russian government. It comes as the FBI director confirmed an investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.