Security staff, patrons clash at Elizabeth Quay bar

Video has emerged of a fight between pub patrons and security staff at a bar in Elizabeth Quay.

Latest

1:48

Cartoon characters used marketing of unhealthy products in question
1:36

Four police officers investigated for excessive force during arrest of teen
1:24

Afternoon Finance Report - March 26
0:32

Hundreds of properties impacted by new rail and road projects
0:27

Truck crash disrupts the M5
0:17

Motorbike rider dies in crash
1:42

Premier returns to Tathra to start huge bushfire clean up
37 missing after fire tears through shopping centre
0:22

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'