Michael Hayden criticizes Trump for saying the generals 'lost Ryan' in Yemen raid

Former director of the CIA and NSA, retired Gen. Michael Hayden, spoke to Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga about his memoir, "Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror." He weighed in on President Trump's handling of the Yemen raid and saying the generals "lost Ryan," referring to the death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens during the mission. Hayden said, "That's a horrible thing to say, and I'm just going to chalk it up to the president being inexperienced."