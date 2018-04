Retired Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and NSA, spoke to Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga about his memoir, "Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror." He weighed in on President Trump's relationship with the U.S. intelligence community and whether there's a so-called deep state working against the president. He said that there is not one yet, but "these people are not without feelings."