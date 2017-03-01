DNC Chair Perez defends Rep. Keith Ellison’s past statements about Israel

On Feb. 28, ahead of President Trump’s first joint address to Congress, new DNC Chair Tom Perez spoke to Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric. Perez defended Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., who has been dogged by his past associations with the Nation of Islam and his past defense of its founder, Louis Farrakhan, who had made anti-Semitic comments. Ellison was the runner-up to Perez in DNC chair balloting and will be bringing Perez to Trump’s joint address to Congress as his guest.