DNC Chair Perez defends Rep. Keith Ellison’s past statements about Israel

On Feb. 28, ahead of President Trump’s first joint address to Congress, new DNC Chair Tom Perez spoke to Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric. Perez defended Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., who has been dogged by his past associations with the Nation of Islam and his past defense of its founder, Louis Farrakhan, who had made anti-Semitic comments. Ellison was the runner-up to Perez in DNC chair balloting and will be bringing Perez to Trump’s joint address to Congress as his guest.

Photographer who lost leg to shark has another close encounter
0:27

Photographer who lost leg to shark in new encounter
Blind man forced to stand on crowded train
0:46

Blind man forced to stand on crowded train
0329_1130_nat_spypoison
0:38

Breakthrough in spy poisoning investigation
0329_1130_nat_ute
0:16

Shots fired into ute
0329_1130_nat_defence
1:53

Defence acknowledges civilian casualties
0329_0500_nat_fire
1:24

Police investigating house fire in connection to murder
0329_0500_nat_womanbody
0:58

Woman found dead in suspicious circumstances
Canadian teenager set for life with big win off first-ever scratchie
0:42

Canadian teenager set for life with big win off first-ever scratchie

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'