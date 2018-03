According to the Washington Post, the first three weekends that President Trump spent at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., cost U.S. taxpayers over $10 million. Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga takes a look at the rising cost of paying to protect President Trump and his family. In the first year of the Trump presidency alone, the figure is set to outpace the cost of President Barack Obama's entire eight years in office.