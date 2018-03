Feb. 19, 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of President Franklin Roosevelt signing an executive order that would lead to the internment of over 110,000 Japanese-Americans during World War II. Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga takes a look at one of the darkest periods in American history, including an account from actor and activist George Takei, who, as a child, was placed in an internment camp with his family.