N.C. governor offers compromise on bathroom law as NBA All-Star weekend is held in another state

The NBA will be hosting its All-Star weekend event in New Orleans, although it was originally supposed to be held in Charlotte, N.C. The league decided to move the revenue-generating event to protest North Carolina’s controversial bathroom law, which does not allow transgender people to use public restrooms of the gender with which they identify. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper offered a compromise to the bill this week, saying the state could lose up to $500 million in revenue for being disqualified from hosting NCAA events.