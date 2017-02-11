News

Exclusive: Assad is confronted with photos of torture victims

In an extraordinary exchange with Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff, Syrian president Bashar Assad was confronted with photographs documenting the torture of political prisoners by his government. The Syrian president dismissed them as “allegations” and “fake news.”

The photos, smuggled out of Syria by a former regime photographer, were part of a 3,600-page dossier compiled by human-rights lawyers and cited in a lawsuit last week filed in a Spanish court by a Syrian immigrant whose brother was arrested and “disappeared” in prison. The woman claims she recognized her brother among the brutally beaten prisoners in the photos. The interview in Assad’s office was his first since President Trump took office.

As with all interviews granted by President Bashar Assad, this interview was filmed by his presidential press office. No editorial changes were made to the content.

