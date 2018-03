A Chinese father has resorted to desperate measures to save his baby.



The man and his family were trying to escape their sinking car - after accidentally driving it off a pier into a lake in the country's south-east.

He panicked standing on the car bonnet and threw the baby over the water into the arms of a stranger.

Luckily a person on land managed to catch her as the dad fell head first into the water.

No one was injured.