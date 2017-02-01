Colin Hanks’ new film chronicles Eagles of Death Metal return to Paris after deadly attacks

On November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks around the city of Paris claimed the lives of 130 people. 89 of those people were at the Eagles of Death Metal rock concert at the Bataclan Theatre. The new HBO documentary “Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)” chronicles the experiences of the American rock band before and after that tragic night. The film’s director, Colin Hanks, spoke to Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric about the emotional and intense documentary, which debuts on HBO February 13.