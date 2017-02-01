Father and neighbours praised for saving baby from unit fire

Senior fire officers have praised the quick thinking of neighbours who saved a seven-month-old baby from a burning Sydney unit block.

A Sydney couple say they had no choice but to act when they dropped their baby out the window - to save her from a blaze that tore through their Blacktown building.

Fire fighters are also being praised for several dramatic rescues of five other people trapped in the building by heavy smoke and extreme heat.

The couple dropped the child out of the window down to neighbours - who caught her in a blanket.

Father of the child, Luke Kayes, said it was the only option they had.

"There was no other way out, we had to have a little faith in someone or we would have suffocated in the smoke," Mr Kayes said.

He said the family was now trying to get over the trauma and stress of the incident.