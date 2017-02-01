News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Father and neighbours praised for saving baby from unit fire

Senior fire officers have praised the quick thinking of neighbours who saved a seven-month-old baby from a burning Sydney unit block.

A Sydney couple say they had no choice but to act when they dropped their baby out the window - to save her from a blaze that tore through their Blacktown building.

Fire fighters are also being praised for several dramatic rescues of five other people trapped in the building by heavy smoke and extreme heat.

The couple dropped the child out of the window down to neighbours - who caught her in a blanket.

Father of the child, Luke Kayes, said it was the only option they had.

"There was no other way out, we had to have a little faith in someone or we would have suffocated in the smoke," Mr Kayes said.

He said the family was now trying to get over the trauma and stress of the incident.

Latest

0412_1800_wa_hotel
1:05

Old hotel gets new facelift
0412_1800_wa_utecrash
0:22

Police looking for answers over ute and motorcycle crash
0412_1800_wa_rats
1:11

Dead rats left at home of Perth councillors
0412_1800_wa_bizarre
1:24

Man's bizarre explanation for car crash revealed
Mice in plague proportions': Rodents run rampant on farm
0:22

Mice in plague proportions': Rodents run rampant on farm
0412_1800_sa_rundlestreet
1:27

Rundle Street fast becoming ghost town
0412_1800_sa_arson
1:29

Victims of arson attack thank Good Samaritans who helped
0412_1800_qld_crocs
1:22

Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'